October 19, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

COMEDY | "Halloween Slasher" 

PHOTO BY NATE MILLER
In homage to classic 1980's slasher films, Geva Comedy Improv will perform two nights of quick-witted, on-the-fly skits featuring your favorite horror movie stereotypes. Classic storylines will combine with audience-led plot suggestions to generate an unpredictable performance each night. Violence, foul language, and adult content complement the Geva Theatre Center resident improv troupe's aggressive performance style, so be prepared for blood to splatter — leave your expensive clothes at home.

Geva Comedy Improv will perform "Halloween Slasher" at Geva Theatre Center's Fielding Stage, 75 Woodbury Boulevard, on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Recommended for mature audiences. For tickets and more information, call 232-4382, or visit gevacomedyimprov.org.

