May 17, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

COMEDY | Pete Johansson 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

There's a sly, self-deprecating dig in the title "You Might Also Enjoy Pete Johansson," the comedian's 2016 Netflix stand-up special. Johansson has been a consistent, well-regarded touring comedian for almost two decades, and here the title winks at the relative obscurity that many dedicated comics share if they aren't one of the few A-listers filling big theaters. Johansson doesn't seem bothered by it, though. Genuine and down-to-earth charming, the Canadian comedian (now living in the UK) comes across like one of your longest, dearest drinking or smoking buddies who lets out an off-hand remark that will make you laugh in the moment but will then make you think once it's settled in.

Pete Johansson will perform Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20, at The Comedy Club, 2235 Empire Boulevard, Webster. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. $7-$15. www.thecomedyclub.club; petejohansson.com.

