COMEDY | The Comedy Get Down 

This doesn't really need any embellishment. Cedric "The Entertainer," Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, and Charlie Murphy — five of the top comics of the last 20-plus years — are touring together for a massive show they're calling "The Comedy Get Down." Each of these comedians is a top-bill headliner in their own right, so it's safe to assume a collaborative tour like this lives up to its blockbuster hype.

The Comedy Get Down with Cedric "The Entertainer," Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, and Charlie Murphy will perform Saturday, October 8, at the Blue Cross Arena, 100 Exchange Boulevard. 8 p.m. $31-$94. bluecrossarena.com; comedygetdown.net.