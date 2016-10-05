Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 05, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

COMEDY | The Comedy Get Down 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

This doesn't really need any embellishment. Cedric "The Entertainer," Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, and Charlie Murphy — five of the top comics of the last 20-plus years — are touring together for a massive show they're calling "The Comedy Get Down." Each of these comedians is a top-bill headliner in their own right, so it's safe to assume a collaborative tour like this lives up to its blockbuster hype.

The Comedy Get Down with Cedric "The Entertainer," Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, and Charlie Murphy will perform Saturday, October 8, at the Blue Cross Arena, 100 Exchange Boulevard. 8 p.m. $31-$94. bluecrossarena.com; comedygetdown.net.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.