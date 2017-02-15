Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 15, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

COMEDY | T.J. Miller 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Photo Provided

Rochester Institute of Technology's annual FreezeFest offers some mirth amid the chill this week, with a lineup of winter-themed programs and events planned for Thursday, February 16, through Sunday, February 19. This year's headlining act is actor and comedian T.J. Miller, whose standup style consists of charmingly casual observations and wild-eyed anecdotes. He's also known for his role in the HBO series "Silicon Valley," and has appeared or provided voices in numerous films, television shows, and video games including "Chelsea Lately," "Get Him to the Greek," "How to Train Your Dragon 2," and "Office Christmas Party."

Miller will perform on Saturday, February 18, at 9 p.m., in RIT's Gordon Field House (RIT Campus, Lomb Memorial Drive). Tickets are $15 for students; $20 for RIT faculty, staff, and alumni; and $30 for the public. Tickets and more information is available through the box office, by calling 475-4121, or through RITtickets.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.