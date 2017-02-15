COMEDY | T.J. Miller 

Rochester Institute of Technology's annual FreezeFest offers some mirth amid the chill this week, with a lineup of winter-themed programs and events planned for Thursday, February 16, through Sunday, February 19. This year's headlining act is actor and comedian T.J. Miller, whose standup style consists of charmingly casual observations and wild-eyed anecdotes. He's also known for his role in the HBO series "Silicon Valley," and has appeared or provided voices in numerous films, television shows, and video games including "Chelsea Lately," "Get Him to the Greek," "How to Train Your Dragon 2," and "Office Christmas Party."

Miller will perform on Saturday, February 18, at 9 p.m., in RIT's Gordon Field House (RIT Campus, Lomb Memorial Drive). Tickets are $15 for students; $20 for RIT faculty, staff, and alumni; and $30 for the public. Tickets and more information is available through the box office, by calling 475-4121, or through RITtickets.com.