Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 11, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

COMEDY | Vermin Supreme 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Photo Provided

Aside from being a social anarchist, performance artist, political activist, author, and self-proclaimed "friendly fascist," prankster Vermin Supreme has run for President of the United States four times. If elected, he promised every citizen a free pony and would pass federal law requiring mandated oral hygiene. This discordian legend can be found at protests and conventions with a black rubber boot on his head, a giant toothbrush in one hand, and a blow horn in the other, singing satirically to the police. The idea is that by protesting in the form of art and comedy, people will respond more positively to the harsh realities of politics. Supreme and his side-kick Rob Potylo make a stop in Rochester on their Magical Victory Tour for a night of music and comedy.

Vermin Supreme performs Tuesday, January 17, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 10 p.m. $10. 292-9940; lovincup.com; facebook.com/verminsupreme.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Amanda Fintak

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Amanda Fintak

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.