Company appears to halt Seneca Lake gas storage project 

Crestwood Partners says it won't be able to complete a natural gas storage project on the shores of Seneca Lake, accord to Gas Free Seneca, the local organization fighting the plan.



The group cites a Crestwood report filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; the document is a bi-weekly environmental compliance report. The company says it hasn't been able to secure long-term contractual commitments from customers needed to allow the project to move forward, according to a post on Gas Free Seneca's Facebook page. As a result the company has "discontinued efforts to complete" the project, says the filing.



Crestwood had planned to expand an existing natural gas storage facility along the lake, which used converted salt caverns to hold the fuel. The expansion would have increased storage capacity from 1.45 billion cubic feet to 2 billion cubic feet.



Whether the project is truly dead, however, is another matter. In its Facebook post, Gas Free Seneca says it plans ask FERC to rescind approvals for the expansion.



Crestwood is also pursing an 88 million gallon liquified petroleum gas storage facility along the lake. That project is still under review by state environmental officials.







