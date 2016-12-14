Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 16, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
Share

Council forum on ending red-light cameras is Monday 

By
Rochester City Council has rescheduled its public forum on a proposal to eliminate the city's red-light  camera program. It's at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19, in Council chambers at City Hall, 30 Church Street.

The forum was originally scheduled for Thursday, December 15, but was postponed due to a snowstorm.

Mayor Lovely Warren has introduced legislation to eliminate the city's red-light camera program at midnight on December 31 — when the city's contract with the camera provider ends. Outstanding tickets and tickets received up to and including December 31 must still be paid.

Warren says that the program has a disproportionate affect on the poor and that it's not clear that the program is achieving its objective of making intersections safer.

Tags:

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

More by Christine Carrie Fien

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

More by Christine Carrie Fien

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.