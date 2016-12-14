Council forum on ending red-light cameras is Monday 

Rochester City Council has rescheduled its public forum on a proposal to eliminate the city's red-light camera program. It's at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19, in Council chambers at City Hall, 30 Church Street.



The forum was originally scheduled for Thursday, December 15, but was postponed due to a snowstorm.



Mayor Lovely Warren has introduced legislation to eliminate the city's red-light camera program at midnight on December 31 — when the city's contract with the camera provider ends. Outstanding tickets and tickets received up to and including December 31 must still be paid.



Warren says that the program has a disproportionate affect on the poor and that it's not clear that the program is achieving its objective of making intersections safer.

