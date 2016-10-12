COUNTRY | Brothers Osborne 

If it weren't for this duo's deep Southern drawl, guitar twang, mandolin sprinkle, and easy going lope, you might call the Brothers Osborne a pop duo. The harmony between brothers John and T.J. Osborne is infectious and downright pretty, and it's enough for the boys to get several nods from the Country Music Association and the 2016 Grammys, where they were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Brothers Osborne plays with LANco and Lucie Silvas on Friday, October 14, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 6:30 p.m. $20-$25. anthologylive.com; brothersosborne.com.