May 03, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

COUNTRY ROCK | The Cadillac Three 

By
It's hard to get the balance between the rock bang-and-kerrang and the Southern twang. Hank III can do it. Dave Alvin can do it. And Nashville's The Cadillac Three do it every night. A three-piece, rockin' country tornado — guitar, drums, and lap-steel — TC3 has just enough grit and grease to be authentic, and a songwriting style that isn't nailed to just one cross. Fresh, exciting and real.

The Cadillac Three plays with Eric Van Houten on Saturday, May 6, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $15. anthologylive.com; thecadillacthree.com.

