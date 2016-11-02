DANCE | A Palo Seco 

New York City-based Flamenco company A Palo Seco combines traditional styles with modern techniques to create a fiery presence on stage. "A Palo Seco" translates to "a capella," referring to the raw Flamenco style that features little to no artificial musical accompaniment; the performance is left solely to the dancers with the occasional emergence of the musicians' voices, guitars, and drums. Artistic Director Rebeca Tomas's choreography showcases the dance and musical talent of the company, but also exposes audience members to a new kind of Flamenco that is adapting to a changing world. A Palo Seco is performing as part of the Eastman School of Music's World Music Series, with two more performances taking place in March and May 2017.

A Palo Seco will perform Monday, November 7, in Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $8-$27. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org.