DANCE | "Ailey II" 

Started in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the internationally renowned dance company Ailey II is performing at Nazareth College as part of the company's 2016-17 world tour. The 12-member ensemble last performed at Nazareth 15 years ago, and is returning under the artistic direction of Troy Powell. Ailey II will perform both signature pieces, like "Revelations," as well as newer productions by choreographers Jamar Roberts, Jean Emile, and Ray Mercer.

"Ailey II" will be onstage at Nazareth College Arts Center's Callahan Theatre, 4245 East Avenue, on Sunday, October 30, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $50. For more information, call 389-2170, or visit naz.edu.