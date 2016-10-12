DANCE | "Alice in Wonderland" 

The dancers of New York State Ballet are preparing for their next adventure down the rabbit hole with "Alice in Wonderland." Following the classic story by Lewis Carroll, a young woman named Alice finds herself in a tea party with a Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, and the Cheshire Cat, as well as playing croquet with the Queen of Hearts. The non-profit organization uses art as an educational tool, making classical ballet accessible for, and appreciated by, young community members. This will be choreographer, and Rochester resident, Sarah Rothrock-Rickel's first full-length choreography for NYSB, bringing her international and local skills to the piece.

New York State Ballet will perform "Alice in Wonderland" on Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, at Penfield High School Auditorium 25 High School Drive, Penfield. 7 p.m. on Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. $10-$30.1-800-838-3006; newyorkstateballet.org.