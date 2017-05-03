Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 03, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

DANCE | "Carmina Burana" and "Carmen" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

If you like a little scandal in your entertainment, New York State Ballet and Rochester Lyric Opera have a double feature to whet your appetite for intrigue. This Friday and Saturday at The Lyric Theatre, NYS Ballet and RLO will perform excerpts from two veritable classics: Georges Bizet's beloved opera, "Carmen," and the culturally ubiquitous cantata, "Carmina Burana," by Carl Orff. "Carmen" and "Carmina Burana" are choreographed by Sarah Rothrock-Rickel and Robert Royce, respectively. A 17-member orchestra — led by Nazareth College's Jared Chase — along with vocalists Sue Cotroneo (RLO managing director), Shaya Greathouse, Katie Hannigan, Mitchell Hutchings, Jessie Keim, and Robb Zimmerman, provide the musical support.

"Carmina Burana" and "Carmen" will be performed on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at The Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 7 p.m. $20-$50. 270-1765; lyrictheatrerochester.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.