DANCE | "Carmina Burana" and "Carmen" 

If you like a little scandal in your entertainment, New York State Ballet and Rochester Lyric Opera have a double feature to whet your appetite for intrigue. This Friday and Saturday at The Lyric Theatre, NYS Ballet and RLO will perform excerpts from two veritable classics: Georges Bizet's beloved opera, "Carmen," and the culturally ubiquitous cantata, "Carmina Burana," by Carl Orff. "Carmen" and "Carmina Burana" are choreographed by Sarah Rothrock-Rickel and Robert Royce, respectively. A 17-member orchestra — led by Nazareth College's Jared Chase — along with vocalists Sue Cotroneo (RLO managing director), Shaya Greathouse, Katie Hannigan, Mitchell Hutchings, Jessie Keim, and Robb Zimmerman, provide the musical support.

"Carmina Burana" and "Carmen" will be performed on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at The Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 7 p.m. $20-$50. 270-1765; lyrictheatrerochester.org.