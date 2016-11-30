Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 30, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

DANCE | Garth Fagan Dance Home Season 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Photo Provided

Garth Fagan Dance will present its home season this week at Nazareth College's Arts Center, with rare first looks and Rochester premieres of two new works. The company will premiere "In Conflict," a four-part piece choreographed by Fagan and set to music by composer Arvo P#rt, and "A Moderate Cease," which was choreographed by Norwood Pennewell to music by Steven Isserlis. It's important to note that the last time Rochester audiences had a first look at a Garth Fagan Dance work was September 2009 with the company's piece "Mudan 175/39," which will be reprised during this home season program. The 2016-17 season is the Garth Fagan Dance School's 25th anniversary, and the School Ensemble will perform during the December 3 and December 4 matinee performances.

For CITY's review of the home season opening night, check out rochestercitynewspaper.com on Thursday.

Garth Fagan Dance will perform at Nazareth College's Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue, on Wednesday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 2, 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 3, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 4, 2 p.m. $36-$75. 381-2170; boxoffice.naz.edu; garthfagandance.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.