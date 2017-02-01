Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 01, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

DANCE | "Green Eggs and Ham" 

By
Rochester City Ballet this weekend will present a charming retelling of "Green Eggs and Ham," that iconic Dr. Seuss children's book about Sam-I-Am pushing his odd-colored meal on the stubborn narrator. RCB Artistic Director David Palmer created the family-friendly production and included narration and sign language interpretation in order to make the ballet accessible to all new theatergoers. Also on the program is the ballet "Follow the Rose," which will include scenery created by Airigami. Each showing will also have pre-performance activities, like ballet demonstrations, face painting, and creations by Airigami. A free sensory-friendly performance will be held Saturday, February 4, at 11 a.m. — sign-up is required, and more information can be found at rochestercityballet.org/sensoryfriendly.

"Green Eggs and Ham" will be on stage Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at the Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. 2 p.m. both days (with a free sensory-friendly performance at 11 a.m. on Saturday). Tickets are $17-$20. 389-2170; rochestercityballet.org.

Tags:

