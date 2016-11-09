DANCE | New Dancers Showcase 

Twenty-five College at Brockport dance students will perform original choreographed works — ranging in styles from traditional African to pop and jazz — in this year's New Dancers Showcase. The annual event, now in its 13th year, is a good opportunity to see the best of up-and-coming dancers performing works by members of the Brockport dance community. First- and second-year MFA candidates, and two BFA candidates, have created works specifically for these young dancers.

The New Dancers Showcase will take place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, at the Rose L. Strasser Studio, Hartwell Hall, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport. 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit brockport.edu or call the college's dance department at 395-2153.