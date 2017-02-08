DANCE | "The Bollywood Musical Revue" 

In Taj Express' "The Bollywood Musical Revue," the sounds, colors, and dances of India's Bollywood culture erupt in a performance that crosses traditional and contemporary, with authentic costume designs and graceful choreography. Produced, directed, and choreographed by sisters Shruti and Vaibhavi Merchant — both accomplished Bollywood dance choreographers — and combined with scores composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, the musical presents a fiery Indian romance told through elaborate backgrounds and an energetic cast of dancers.

"The Bollywood Musical Revue" will be on stage Sunday, February 12, at Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. 7 p.m., with a pre-show talk with performers in the Peace Theater at 6 p.m. $35-$50. 389-2170; visit artscenter.naz.edu.