DANCE | "The Nutcracker" 

Flower City Ballet founder Wayne Blatt died on November 15 after a two-year battle with cancer. You can read CITY story on Blatt's life and the future of FCB in our November 9 issue. While mourning its mentor, the company will perform the holiday favorite — and a FCB tradition of 11 years — "The Nutcracker" this weekend in Blatt's honor.

Featuring Blatt's original choreography and former students returning to dance, the production will take place Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m., at East High School (1801 East Main Street). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for youth ages 12 and younger. Purchase tickets by visiting flowercityballet.org. For more information, call 325-2114.