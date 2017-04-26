Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

April 26, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

DANCE | "Together We Dance, United We Soar" 

The Borinquen Dance Theatre's hopes to promote unity during its 36th anniversary community performance, "Together We Dance, United We Soar." The dance company, rich in Puerto Rican culture, imbues its performances with traditional and authentic island moves, and channels the roots of each performer as Artistic Director Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez and Co-choreographer Christopher Morrison intertwine their students' confidence, culture, and training to prepare the young talent for the stage. It has been the organization's mission to promote education through dance, and to inform audiences about the origins of the Borinquen people.

Borinquen Dance Theatre will perform "Together We Dance, United We Soar" on Saturday, April 29, at Hochstein, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 7 p.m. $20 general; $10 students and seniors. 263-2623; borinquendancetheatre.org.

