DOOM METAL | Goron 

A few years ago, at a flea market in Des Moines, Iowa, I bought an old turntable that besides the requisite RPMs of 33, 45, and 78, had a fourth speed: 10. My buddy Jason was ecstatic. "Do you know what that means?" he asked. I wasn't sure. "It means now you can listen to Sabbath records even slower," he explained.

I haven't got around to it yet, but I'm certain it'll sound a lot like Rochester band Goron and its sludgey dirge. It's loud, slow, and mean. Check out its latest recording "Stone Eater" or better yet, catch the band live. Cool.

Goron plays with Sound Control, The Results, The Grease Creepers, and Sex With Lobsters on Friday, December 2, at California Brew Haus, 402 West Ridge Road. 8 p.m. $5-$8. 621-1480; goron.bandcamp.com.