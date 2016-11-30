ELECTRONIC/FOLK | Sparx & Yarms 

While some bands take a decade's worth of albums to figure out what exactly makes them special, others only require one to make a point. After that, the ones worth remembering fondly tend to fade quietly into the night, leaving a singular and lasting testament to their importance. Rochester's Sparx & Yarms is one of these bands. Its self-titled debut (and only) album masterfully blends the temporal pulse of IDM and dub techno with the earnest vulnerability of folk, creating an aural experience that's difficult to compartmentalize. Songs like "Free" and "Freedom Song" sound like The Microphones shot through with BT's "This Binary Universe," while "At the Core" rings with unmistakable dubstep energy. It all makes Sparx & Yarms an easy band to miss, but thankfully they're coming back for one more show.

Sparx & Yarms will play with The Temptators, Attic Abasement, and Cicada for a Lobby Presents show on Friday, December 2, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $8. bugjar.com; sparxandyarms.bandcamp.com.