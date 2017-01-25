EMO | Sinai Vessel 

North Carolina's Sinai Vessel describe itself as "punks for sissies" on its Bandcamp profile, which is potentially the undersell of the century. While this kind of self-deprecating humor is all too common in the emo circuit, for a band like Sinai Vessel, a phenomenally tight emo three-piece that blends gut-wrenching vulnerability with massive choruses, it feels particularly unfair. Its latest record, "Brokenlegged," is a triumphant work that deserves any and all of the praise currently being thrown at it. For a band that seems to never stop touring, it's quite remarkable that it could find the time to sit down and write such a full-sounding album. Sinai Vessel did it, however, and now it's bringing it to you.

Sinai Vessel will play with Lighters and Periodic Table of Elephants on Thursday, January 26, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $7-$9. bugjar.com; sinaivessel.bandcamp.com.