Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 25, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

EMO | Sinai Vessel 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert5-00d64a70fd1527c9.jpg

North Carolina's Sinai Vessel describe itself as "punks for sissies" on its Bandcamp profile, which is potentially the undersell of the century. While this kind of self-deprecating humor is all too common in the emo circuit, for a band like Sinai Vessel, a phenomenally tight emo three-piece that blends gut-wrenching vulnerability with massive choruses, it feels particularly unfair. Its latest record, "Brokenlegged," is a triumphant work that deserves any and all of the praise currently being thrown at it. For a band that seems to never stop touring, it's quite remarkable that it could find the time to sit down and write such a full-sounding album. Sinai Vessel did it, however, and now it's bringing it to you.

Sinai Vessel will play with Lighters and Periodic Table of Elephants on Thursday, January 26, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $7-$9. bugjar.com; sinaivessel.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Alexander Jones

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Alexander Jones

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.