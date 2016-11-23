EXHIBIT | "Internment: The Japanese-American Experience" 

Earlier this month, America's xenophobic rhetoric won the White House, leaving many people justifiably freaked out about how far our president-elect will be able to take his plans for targeted groups. For months, people have been drawing parallels between our current socio-political mess and the European climate that led up to the Second World War. But while people name-drop the Nazis, we've been shirking discussion about what America did to Japanese-Americans during that time period. This topic is explored in "Internment: The Japanese-American Experience," an exhibit of photographs by Margaret Miyake on view at the University of Rochester's Hartnett Gallery (Wilson Commons) through December 11.

Miyake's photographs form a portrait of the isolated sites where the internment camps were located. The show is presented as part of "Looking like the Enemy: The WWII Japanese-American Experience," a Humanities Project organized by Joanne Bernardi, associate professor of Japanese, which aims to examine the experiences of interned Japanese-Americans and their relevance to current debates about terrorism, the refugee crisis, and illegal immigration. Miyake's work is supplemented with postcards and other ephemera from Bernardi's "Re-Envisioning Japan Collection."

Hartnett Gallery's hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 275-4188 or visit blogs.rochester.edu/hartnett.