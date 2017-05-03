EXPERIMENTAL | Anna Mikhailova 

There isn't really a good place to begin when describing the works of Anna Mikhailova. The Russian composer (now based in Rotterdam, Netherlands) is deeply saturated in experimental composition and avant-garde performance as well as being an innovative multimedia artist and curator. Even beyond her installation work, there's a certain three-dimensional quality to Mihailova's creations that's translated through her music. Pieces like 2013's "Maggie's Connection" and 2012's "Under the Apple Tree" are percussive, amorphous works that seem to breathe and gestate with a life of their own. It's only right that she's touring this spring with Rat Bastard, a living legend in the noise and performance art communities.

Anna Mikhailova and Rat Bastard will perform with Pengo and Nod on Thursday, May 4, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7-$9. 8:30 p.m. bugjar.com; mikhamikhailova.wixsite.com/annamikhailova.