Leah Stacy reviews 'The Kiss'

By Leah Stacy Sep 16, 2016

 

Well, that was a beautiful way to start my 2016 First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival. A buzzing crowd filled the Strasenburgh Planetarium for a resurrection of "Anomaly," which premiered to acclaim at the 2013 Fringe, and has already sold out its 2016 run.

By Jake Clapp September 16, 2016

Frank reviews Cirque Du Fringe: 'Miracle Cure'

The Spiegeltent strikes me as a steampunk spaceship sent down to teach us the art of the spectacle. In an unrelenting fast-paced show, a sold-out crowd was treated to Cirque Du Fringe -- jugglers, contortionists, dancers, acrobats, slapstick comics, one guy who balanced 10 spinning plates on sticks the way I saw it done on the Ed Sullivan Show, and two maniacs with crossbows.

By Frank De Blase September 16, 2016

Rebecca reviews 'Somnium,' 'Here I Lie,' and 'East of the Sun, West of the Moon'

My first evening of Fringe began at School of the Arts, where RAPA presented Dramatic Space's debut production, "Somnium." The zany adventure story started with the premise that a small group of scientists had observed that there was more to CERN's discovery of the Higgs Boson "God Particle" than previously thought.

By Rebecca Rafferty September 16, 2016

Rochester Fringe 2016: City's Daily Fringe Blogs

The 2016 First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival runs Thursday, September 15, through Saturday, September 24, and City Newspaper will be out EVERY NIGHT of the festival covering multiple shows. Check in first thing each morning for photos and reviews of the previous night's entertainment, listed below by date.

September 15, 2016

Fall Guide 2016

Seasonal selections

There are the obvious reasons to love fall: changing leaves, Oktoberfest beers, and Halloween. But for us, the crisp air signals the beginning to the Rochester artistic seasons.

September 14, 2016

Building new boards

Sampling Rochester's diverse theater offerings in 2016-17, including RBTL, MuCCC, and Geva productions

By Leah Stacy September 14, 2016

Something old, new, borrowed, hue

Our preview of the 2016-17 art exhibits include upcoming exhibits at Rochester Contemporary, Memorial Art Gallery, and Oxford Gallery.

By Rebecca Rafferty September 14, 2016

On pointe

Our top picks for the 2016-17 dance and movement season

By Leah Stacy September 14, 2016

Fall's forte

The 2016-17 classical music season includes Grammy winners, Bach's birthday, and unique composers

By David Raymond and Jake Clapp September 14, 2016

A peek at museum offerings

Rochester's museums have some interesting installations coming in 2016-17

By Rebecca Rafferty September 14, 2016

