Fall Guide 2016

By Leah Stacy
Sep 16, 2016
Well, that was a beautiful way to start my 2016 First Niagara
Rochester Fringe Festival. A buzzing crowd filled the Strasenburgh Planetarium
for a resurrection of "Anomaly," which premiered to acclaim
at the 2013 Fringe, and has already sold out its 2016 run.
By Jake Clapp
September 16, 2016
Fringe 2016 Fringe Reviews Anomaly Biodance Sound ExChange W. Michelle Harris
The Spiegeltent strikes me as a steampunk spaceship sent down
to teach us the art of the spectacle. In an unrelenting fast-paced show, a sold-out
crowd was treated to Cirque Du Fringe -- jugglers, contortionists, dancers,
acrobats, slapstick comics, one guy who balanced 10 spinning plates on sticks
the way I saw it done on the Ed Sullivan Show, and two maniacs with crossbows.
By Frank De Blase
September 16, 2016
Fringe 2016 Fringe Reviews Cirque Du Fringe Contortionists Spiegeltent Slideshow
My first evening of Fringe began at School of the Arts, where
RAPA presented Dramatic Space's
debut production, "Somnium." The zany adventure story
started with the premise that a small group of scientists had observed that
there was more to CERN's discovery of the Higgs Boson "God Particle" than
previously thought.
By Rebecca Rafferty
September 16, 2016
Fringe 2016 Fringe Reviews Somnium Here I Lie East of the Sun, West of the Moon
The 2016 First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival runs Thursday, September 15, through Saturday, September 24, and City Newspaper will be out EVERY NIGHT of the festival covering multiple shows. Check in first thing each morning for photos and reviews of the previous night's entertainment, listed below by date.
September 15, 2016
Fringe 2016 Fringe Reviews Downtown Rochester Rochester Festivals Performing Arts