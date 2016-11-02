Urban Action 11/2 

This week's calls to action include the following events and activities. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Midtown's future discussed

The Urban Land Institute of Western New York will present "The Midtown Story: Rochester's Case for a Mixed-Use Core," a panel discussion on Wednesday, November 9. The panel will discuss the 10-year plan to convert Rochester's downtown into a combination of retail, residential, and entertainment. The plan has involved the filling of Inner Loop and significant private investment. The event will be held at Tower 280, 280 East Broad Street. Registration is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by a tour and reception. For more information including ticket prices: newyork@uli.org or call (212) 524-4203.

Talk examines war and community

Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library will present "Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging," a discussion of the book by Sebastian Junger on Tuesday, November 8. Tribe examines our search for meaning and societal rules of loyalty and being part of a community. It also looks at the reasons why, particularly among veterans, war and adversity can be remembered more intimately than weddings and vacations. Todd Baxter, director of the Veterans Outreach Center, will lead the book discussion. The event will be held at the Central Library, 115 South Avenue, from 12:12 p.m. to 12:52 p.m.