FILM | "2001: A Space Odyssey" 

With its enigmatic portrayal of artificial intelligence and space exploration, Stanley Kubrick's visionary science fiction masterwork "2001: A Space Odyssey" has been enthralling and confounding audiences since its premiere in 1968. This Sunday, the Dryden Theatre will screen a recently acquired 35mm print of the film's roadshow version as part of its "First Contact" series on films that imagine humanity's first encounter with alien life forms. While an earlier showing of the film (last weekend) featuring a Q&A with star Keir Dullea sold out quickly (I'm sorry, Dave), an encore screening has been added to the schedule for Sunday, January 22, at 2 p.m. So you've still got a shot at seeing the classic on the silver screen as it was intended. You can also catch the 1984 Peter Hyams-directed sequel, "2010: The Year We Make Contact" on Thursday, January 26, at the Dryden's new start time of 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the encore presentation of "2001: A Space Odyssey" will be available for $6 members, $8 non-members, and $4 for students with ID, and can be purchased at the Dryden Theatre box office or online at eastman.org/dryden-theatre.