The practice and promotion of an artistic life can be an ego-riddled, individualistic thing, with a massive potential for contention between two of a kind. But successful partnerships, such as that of designer-couples Massimo and Lella Vignelli and Charles and Ray Eames form the few exceptions where lasting harmony was achieved in the relationship as well as in artistic achievements. The life and work of the latter couple are the subject of a film, "Eames: The Architect and the Painter," which will be screened this week at Main Street Arts Gallery (20 West Main Street, Clifton Springs). Jason Cohn and Bill Jersey's cinematic study takes audiences into the post-war, private world of the Eames' warehouse on a gritty street in Venice Beach, California, and delves into the story of the enduring global impact of the Eames aesthetic.

Coffee and treats will be provided at the free screening on Thursday, November 17. The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 315-462-0210 or visit mainstreetartsgallery.com.