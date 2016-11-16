FILM | Films from the VSW Collection 

The Visual Studies Workshop collection contains more than 3,000 film titles on 16mm film, a popular width introduced by Eastman Kodak right here in Rochester. The films consist of avant-garde, experimental, and alternative directions, presenting a diverse collection unseen to many local moviegoers. The upcoming screening will feature special works pulled from the VSW collection.

Films from the VSW Collection will be shown on Saturday, November 19, at the Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street. 8 p.m. For more information, call 442-8676, or visit vsw.org.