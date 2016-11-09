FILM | “Here, There & Everywhere” 

Warren Miller is almost synonymous with “action-sports film,” and the most recent flick from the Warren Miller Entertainment group is playing in Rochester as a stop on the film’s tour. “Here, There & Everywhere” captures industry veterans on various voyages: freeskiing in Crested Butte, traveling Greenland via dogsled, a trip around Switzerland, and a ski patrol in British Columbia. Narrated by Jonny Moseley, the trip around the world will give audience members a real view of winter sports here, there, and everywhere. “Here, There & Everywhere will screen on Friday, November 11, at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. 7:30 p.m. $20. 222-5000; rbtl.org; skinet.com/warrenmiller.