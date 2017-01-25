FILM/LECTURE | "Human Trafficking: A Rochester Problem, Too" 

In observance of Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, St. John Fisher College will tackle the human rights issue on a local and national scale with a two-day event, "Human Trafficking: A Rochester Problem, Too." Things begin Wednesday, January 25, with a screening of "Sold." The film, directed by Jeffrey D. Brown, follows a young Nepalese woman's journey for freedom from a brothel in India. On Thursday, January 26, a series of five panel discussions will explore a range of topics, from law enforcement responsibilities to human trafficking in the tourism industry. Local experts working on cases involving human trafficking will be part of those conversations, including Judge Ellen Yacknin, who presides over Rochester City Court's Human Trafficking Intervention Court, and Moses Robinson, a member of the Rochester Police Department's task force on human trafficking.

"Human Trafficking: A Rochester Problem, Too" occurs in two parts at St. John Fisher College, 3690 East Avenue. "Sold" will be screened Wednesday, January 25, in Basil Hall 135, beginning at 6 p.m. The panel discussions will take place on Thursday, January 26, in Basil Hall 135 and Galisano Gateway. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit sjfc.edu.