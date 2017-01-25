Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 25, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

FILM/LECTURE | "Human Trafficking: A Rochester Problem, Too" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY GRAVITAS VENTURES
  • Photo Provided by Gravitas Ventures

In observance of Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, St. John Fisher College will tackle the human rights issue on a local and national scale with a two-day event, "Human Trafficking: A Rochester Problem, Too." Things begin Wednesday, January 25, with a screening of "Sold." The film, directed by Jeffrey D. Brown, follows a young Nepalese woman's journey for freedom from a brothel in India. On Thursday, January 26, a series of five panel discussions will explore a range of topics, from law enforcement responsibilities to human trafficking in the tourism industry. Local experts working on cases involving human trafficking will be part of those conversations, including Judge Ellen Yacknin, who presides over Rochester City Court's Human Trafficking Intervention Court, and Moses Robinson, a member of the Rochester Police Department's task force on human trafficking.

"Human Trafficking: A Rochester Problem, Too" occurs in two parts at St. John Fisher College, 3690 East Avenue. "Sold" will be screened Wednesday, January 25, in Basil Hall 135, beginning at 6 p.m. The panel discussions will take place on Thursday, January 26, in Basil Hall 135 and Galisano Gateway. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit sjfc.edu.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.