Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 19, 2016 Movies » Movie Reviews

Pin It
Share

Film review: "A Man Called Ove" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY MUSIC BOX FILMS - Rolf Lassgård, Nelly Jamarani, Bahar Pars and ZozanAkgün in "A Man Called - Ove."

  • PHOTO COURTESY MUSIC BOX FILMS

  • Rolf Lassgård, Nelly Jamarani, Bahar Pars and ZozanAkgün in "A Man Called Ove."

"A Man Called Ove"

(PG-13), Directed by Hannes Holm

Now playing

Adapted by director Hannes Holm from a best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman, the crowd-pleasing Swedish dramedy "A Man Called Ove" revolves around Ove (the delightful Rolf Lassgård), a curmudgeonly old man who rules over his suburban neighborhood with an iron fist. Head of the neighborhood association until his neighbors voted him out, Ove makes his daily rounds, heckling everyone within earshot over any perceived infractions to the community bylaws, no matter how small. Although Ove's a stickler for the rules, he fosters a deep-seated hatred of bureaucracy and the so-called "white shirts" who enforce it.

Fairly early on, we learn that Ove is still privately mourning the passing of his beloved wife, Sonja (Ida Engvoll) whose absence has left an emptiness in his life that he has no intention of replacing.

Ove has resolved himself to suicide in order to reunite with her, but his attempts to off himself keep getting interrupted, and as one character puts it, he's a miserable failure at dying. Periodically, we see flashbacks filling in Ove's life (where he's portrayed by Filip Berg as a young man and Viktor Baagoe as a boy), showing us the defining events that shaped him into the man he eventually became.

The arrival of a new neighbor, the pregnant Parvaneh (Bahar Pars), along with her husband and two young daughters, marks a turning point for the aging man. Something about Parvaneh's no-nonsense demeanor breaks through Ove's hardened shell, and he finds himself defenseless in saying no to her frequent requests for assistance. Much to his dismay, he continues to find himself entangled in the affairs of his neighbors, filling up his time with a new purpose, whether he wants one or not.

There's no shortage of stories about grumpy old men and the well-meaning strangers who bring out the warm, gooey center at the heart of their existence, and "A Man Called Ove" never attempts to break the mold. But the film avoids coming across as overly manipulative thanks to a persistent streak of dark humor and strong performances from its cast -- Lassgård in particular -- as it builds to a satisfying and tear-jerking conclusion.

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

  • Film review: "American Honey"

  • Film review: "American Honey"

    Written and directed by British filmmaker Andrea Arnold, the beguiling "American Honey" is a rambling, intoxicating road movie about youth, freedom, poverty, and the American Dream.

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 18, 2016
  • Film review: "The Girl on the Train"

  • Film review: "The Girl on the Train"

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 11, 2016
  • Film review: "The Dressmaker"

  • Film review: "The Dressmaker"

    "The Dressmaker" is a fascinating mix of tones, shifting between dark humor, melodrama, and a bit of camp -- with just the right amount of crazy to give the film its pleasantly nutty flavor.

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 7, 2016
  • More »

More Movie Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Movie Reviews

  • Film review: "American Honey"

  • Film review: "American Honey"

    Written and directed by British filmmaker Andrea Arnold, the beguiling "American Honey" is a rambling, intoxicating road movie about youth, freedom, poverty, and the American Dream.

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 18, 2016
  • Film review: "The Girl on the Train"

  • Film review: "The Girl on the Train"

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 11, 2016
  • Film review: "The Dressmaker"

  • Film review: "The Dressmaker"

    "The Dressmaker" is a fascinating mix of tones, shifting between dark humor, melodrama, and a bit of camp -- with just the right amount of crazy to give the film its pleasantly nutty flavor.

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 7, 2016
  • More »

More by Adam Lubitow

Readers also liked…

Latest in Movie Reviews

  • Film review: "American Honey"

  • Film review: "American Honey"

    Written and directed by British filmmaker Andrea Arnold, the beguiling "American Honey" is a rambling, intoxicating road movie about youth, freedom, poverty, and the American Dream.

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 18, 2016
  • Film review: "The Girl on the Train"

  • Film review: "The Girl on the Train"

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 11, 2016
  • Film review: "The Dressmaker"

  • Film review: "The Dressmaker"

    "The Dressmaker" is a fascinating mix of tones, shifting between dark humor, melodrama, and a bit of camp -- with just the right amount of crazy to give the film its pleasantly nutty flavor.

    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Oct 7, 2016
  • More »

More by Adam Lubitow

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.