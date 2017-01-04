Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 04, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | RPO presents "Raiders of the Lost Ark" 

John Williams is arguably the greatest living film composer. He's responsible for the most memorable music to some of the most beloved movies of all time, and his work on Steven Spielberg's action masterpiece, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," is no exception. The theme for adventurer Indiana Jones unquestionably ranks among the most iconic pieces of film music ever (admit it, you're already humming it to yourself, aren't you?). The first film adventure of Harrison Ford's whip-cracking archaeologist will screen in Rochester on Friday, January 6, with accompaniment from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performing Williams' classic score, led by guest conductor Vinay Parameswaran. Audiences will be able to hear some of our city's best musicians and cheer on Indy as he searches for the Ark of the Covenant and kicks some Nazi butt. Dun da dun duuun dun-duuun! Dun da dun duuuun dun-da-dun-dun-dun! (Now you're definitely humming.)

The RPO will present "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on Friday, January 6, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $23-$103. 454-2100; rpo.org.

