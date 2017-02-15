Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 15, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | Sushi Night at The Little 

Murderous mermaids, Europop music, and tasty sushi rolls make for a great night out at the movies as The Little Theatre (240 East Avenue) reteams with Bubble Fusion for its second "Sushi Night at The Little" on Friday, February 17. Bubble Fusion is offering thematically appropriate pre-movie fare with a select menu of sushi and bubble tea before a showing of the wonderfully bonkers fantasy-horror-musical, "The Lure," from Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska. Like the "The Little Mermaid" meets David Cronenberg, the film tells the story of two mermaid sisters who become cabaret singers, using their siren-like abilities to seduce humans (and occasionally feast on their flesh), but trouble ensues when the carnivorous sisters end up falling in love with the same man.

Admission to "The Lure" is $9, and sushi prices range from $5 to $10. Food will go on sale starting at 5:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Film tickets are available through The Little box office or online at thelittle.org.

