FILM | The Banff Mountain Film Festival 

RIT Outdoor Education will host the Rochester-area showings of The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour on Friday, February 10, through Sunday, February 12, at the Ingle Auditorium in the RIT Student Alumni Union (113 Lomb Memorial Drive). Presenting selected short films from the 41st Banff Mountain Film Festival in Alberta, Canada, the program highlights beautifully photographed works by filmmakers from across the globe that center around all aspects of mountain culture — from expeditions in remote locations to documenting the most adrenaline-fueled extreme sports.

Each night's show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are on sale now at the RIT University Arena box office; $18 in advance, $20 at the door (discounts for students, alumni, and faculty). A bundle package which includes all three screenings is available for $46. Order online at rittickets.com or by calling 475-4121. More information on the film festival can be found at banffcentre.ca/banffmountainfestival.