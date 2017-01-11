FILM | "The Life and Art of David Bowie" 

It's hard to believe it's been a whole year since Major Tom left Starship Earth. David Bowie's death in January 2016 had such a worldwide impact, people have joked that it kicked off the rest of last year's many horrors. One tweet in particular kept resurfacing on social media: "I'm not saying David Bowie was holding the fabric of the universe together, but — (gestures broadly at everything)."

Just a few days after Bowie would have turned 70, a celebration of the multi-faceted man will be held at the Memorial Art Gallery (500 University Avenue). On Thursday, January 12, Lakeshore Record Exchange and the Alternative Music Film Society will present "The Life and Art of David Bowie" in the MAG's auditorium. Previews begin at 6:30 p.m. and the screening is at 6:45 p.m., but it's advised that attendees arrive early to the free event to be sure you get a seat.

The film provides a deep look into Bowie's life, from his early childhood until his death in January of 2016, taking into account every stage of his musical career as well as his work as a painter and actor. For more information, call 244-8476 or visit alternativemusic.com/film.