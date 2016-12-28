FILM | "The Maltese Falcon" 

End your 2016 in murderous, hard-boiled fashion when the Eastman Museum's Dryden Theatre (900 East Avenue) screens John Huston's classic 1941 film noir "The Maltese Falcon" on Saturday, December 31. Often credited as the first screen noir, the film is based on Dashiell Hammett's novel and stars Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade, a ruthless private eye who gets dragged into a labyrinthine plot involving crooks, femme fatales, and other various unsavory characters on the hunt for a priceless jeweled falcon statuette. Screening on glorious 35mm film, it's the stuff that dreams are made of.

Screening begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 general admission, $6 for museum members, or $4 students with ID, and can be purchased at the Dryden box office. Call 271-3361 or visit eastman.org/dryden-theatre for more.