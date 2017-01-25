A project more than 25 years in the making, local filmmaker Curtiss Markham will present his stop-motion animated film, "The Search for Silverspear," on Saturday, January 28, 8 p.m., at the Visual Studies Workshop (31 Prince Street). Starting in 1987, when Markham was just 13 years old, the young director shot the film frame-by-painstaking-frame on Super 8 over the course of two years. Decades passed before Markham decided all that work deserved an audience. He had the footage digitally restored and added a brand-new soundtrack before sending the film off to much success on the festival circuit.

The results demonstrate a budding filmmaker's ingenuity, delivering a charming take on the sword and sorcery genre inspired by the fantasy films Markham loved as a young boy. "Revisiting a teenage film project as an adult is amazing, because I was such a different person then," Markham says. "I had my whole life ahead of me and was motivated purely by optimism and a love of movies. As an adult it can be challenging to hold onto that innocence, so it's been great to rediscover this youthful project and to finally share it with a large audience." Saturday's program will also include a selection of animated shorts from the VSW film collection that proved influential to Markham as a young animator. $5 suggested donation for admission. For more information call 442-8676, or visit vsw.org.