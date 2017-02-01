FILM | "Ways of Seeing" 

In 2016 the world took a hit with the loss of many important art and cultural figures. One of the first cultural losses of 2017 happened with historian and critic John Berger's death in early January. Berger became an arts household name with his 1972 BBC series, "Ways of Seeing," which aimed to make a wider audience hip to ideologies hidden within visual images while criticizing the idea of Western views as the utmost canon of aesthetics.

On Sunday, February 5, Visual Studies Workshop (31 Prince Street) will screen the four-part series, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 442-8676 or visit vsw.org.