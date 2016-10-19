FILM | "Werewolves Across America" 

Each month, Main Street Arts (20 West Main Street, Clifton Springs) hosts a free film screening with a focus on artists, collectors, movements, and designers. This month's featured film will be the documentary "Werewolves Across America," the first in the series to spotlight a musician: Viking Moses front man Brendon Massei. With the cult folk icon as their guide, directors James Hall and Edward Lovelace ("The Possibilities Are Endless") take audiences on a tour through the DIY music scene, as Massei packs up his car, and travels across the country to meet up with like-minded musicians as they perform in venues from dive bars to private residences. In the process we get a glimpse into the heart and soul of America, with an indie rock soundtrack featuring artists like The Shivers, Golden Ghost, Phosphorescent, Deer Tick, and more.

"Werewolves Across America" screens on Thursday, October 20, at 7 p.m. Brendon Massei will Skype in for an introduction to the film, and the good folks at Main Street Arts will supply coffee and treats. Admission is free. More information at mainstreetartsgallery.com or by calling 315-462-0210.