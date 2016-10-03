FILM | Witness Palestine Film Festival 

The Witness Palestine Film Series will round out its 2016 season on Monday, October 10, with a program of short films screened in Basil Hall at St. John Fisher College (3690 East Avenue). The evening will be headlined by “My Neighbourhood,” a 25-minute film from directors Julia Bacha and Rebekah Wingert-Jabi, documenting the story of Palestinian teenager Mohammed El Kurd after he’s forced to give up half of his home to Israeli settlers. A discussion with activist Emma Alpert will follow Monday’s short film screenings — which also includes “Israel’s Wall: Security or Apartheid,” “When I See Them, I See Us,” “Batman at the Checkpoint,” and “Jerusalem in Exile.” Admission is free.

Since 2012, the Witness Palestine series has given voice to the Palestinian perspective on the decades-old conflict with Israel though screenings of narrative and documentary films, as well as panels, theater, and art events. This year’s series will conclude with the “Celebrate Palestine” event, an evening of food, music, and culture, including performances by The Building Company Theater of Syracuse and spoken word poetry from Remi Kanazi. The event will be held on Friday, October 21, at 6 p.m., at the Asbury First United Methodist Church (1050 East Avenue). Admission is $20 ($10 for students). Reservations are required.

For more information, check out witnesspalestinerochester.org.