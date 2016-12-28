Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 28, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

FOLK | A Girl Named Genny 

On a cold winter night, there's nothing like some good ole Americana to warm the soul. A Girl Named Genny will get your blood pumping with its earnest brand of folk. Whether the band is playing lovely down-home ballads or songs fit for a hootenanny, the infectiousness of the music is undeniable. And if some of the band members look familiar, there's a reason: upright bassist Steve Burke and violist Zac Lijewski can also be heard playing with The Honey Smugglers, another popular Americana band in Rochester.

A Girl Named Genny will play on Friday, December 30, at The Firehouse Saloon, 814 South Clinton Avenue. 9 p.m. $5. 319-3832; thefirehousesaloon.com; agirlnamedgenny.com.

