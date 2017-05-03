FOLK/BLUES | David Bromberg Quintet 

You may not think you know David Bromberg's music, but chances are you've heard him play. For example, that is Bromberg's wonderful acoustic guitar dancing around the lyrics of Jerry Jeff Walker's hit song "Mr. Bojangles." Over the decades, he has also worked with Bob Dylan, Tom Rush, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, and John Prine, to name a few. Bromberg is an encyclopedia of Americana and a fine singer-songwriter in his own right with a large catalog to tap into with his excellent quintet.

The David Bromberg Quintet performs Friday, May 5, at The German House, 315 Gregory Street. 8 p.m. $35-$40. 563-6241; historicgermanhouse.com; davidbromberg.net.