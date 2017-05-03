Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 03, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

FOLK/BLUES | David Bromberg Quintet 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEL DEL TUFO
  • PHOTO BY JOEL DEL TUFO

You may not think you know David Bromberg's music, but chances are you've heard him play. For example, that is Bromberg's wonderful acoustic guitar dancing around the lyrics of Jerry Jeff Walker's hit song "Mr. Bojangles." Over the decades, he has also worked with Bob Dylan, Tom Rush, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, and John Prine, to name a few. Bromberg is an encyclopedia of Americana and a fine singer-songwriter in his own right with a large catalog to tap into with his excellent quintet.

The David Bromberg Quintet performs Friday, May 5, at The German House, 315 Gregory Street. 8 p.m. $35-$40. 563-6241; historicgermanhouse.com; davidbromberg.net.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.