FOLK | John McCutcheon 

In the true spirit of folk music, singer and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon is more of a storyteller than straight-up musician — even though the man is a master of anything with strings. I mean, he could get a beautiful sound out of a yo-yo. With more than 30 albums to his credit, ranging from stuff for kids to attacks on political and social injustice, McCutcheon informs as he plays tunes from humor to heartache.

John McCutcheon plays Friday, October 14, at Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $10-$27. goldenlink.org; folkmusic.com.