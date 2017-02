Formerly known as Annalivia, the two gals and one guy in Low Lily explore folk music with the simplest of tools: fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. And while slinging those tools, they warble in three part harmony. You'll hear a little Irish, Scottish, and English among other genres that intertwine with the Appalachian sound.

Low Lily plays Thursday, February 9, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8:30 p.m. $20. 292-9940; lovincup.com; lowlily.com.