FOLK | Patty Larkin 

There's something awe-inspiring about watching a musician who can play their instrument with such virtuosic intensity. You can't turn your eyes away, and your ears are transfixed. Such is the case with guitarist, soundscape artist, and experimental folk musician Patty Larkin. Already on her 13th album, Larkin's guitar and songwriting skills have been praised everywhere from Rolling Stone to Billboard to the New York Times. Her playing lands perfectly on the facets of music that matter: melody, rhythm, and emotion. Her earnest, honest songwriting only adds to her musicianship, and with a fine singing voice to spare, Larkin is true through and through.

Patty Larkin will perform Saturday, October 15, at Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church, 220 South Winton Road. 7:30 p.m. $10-$18. cafeveritas.org; pattylarkin.com.