FOLK | Reggie Harris 

Reggie Harris is a songwriter, singer, and educator known for his more than 40 years as half of the duo Kim and Reggie Harris. He is also a well-traveled solo performer throughout the world. In the spirit of Pete Seeger, Harry Belafonte and Bernice Johnson Reagon, Harris combines spirituals and roots music, historic inspiration, and his own original songs to send messages of joy, unity, tolerance, social justice, and peace. Harris appears on Sunday night at Greece Baptist Church, singing "Songs of Joy, Hope, and Freedom" in a show that's also a fundraiser for the Greece Food Shelf. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Reggie Harris will perform with Leslie Lee and Steve Gretz on Sunday, April 30, at Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road. 7 p.m. Free admission; non-perishable food or money donations will go to Greece Food Shelf. 413-0551; greecebaptistchurch.org; reggieharrismusic.com.