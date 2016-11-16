For tradition's sake 

How do you celebrate the holidays? Do you get together with friends and family for lavish parties? Or do you prefer the quiet comfort of a movie and a hot drink? We're sure you have your well-loved traditions — the kind that you look forward to as soon as the leaves start to change.

It's easy to get wrapped up in the chaos of the season, but we hope that whatever occasion you celebrate — Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Solstice — offers you and yours an opportunity to breathe, relax, and enjoy the festivities.

In this year's Holiday Guide, CITY wanted to highlight some of the unique ways Rochesterians celebrate the winter months.

Arts writer Rebecca Rafferty starts out our issue on page 4 with a story about three holiday celebrations — Light Bulb Day, Trullas Navidenas, and Sweet Creations — that puts a spin on the season.

If you’re still in need of a good present that won’t break your bank, Kathy Laluk took a small tour of local flea markets. This treasure map might help you in the last minute scramble for a white elephant gift. You can find that story on page 10.

Holidays and cocktails are an obvious combination, so we asked a few local bartenders to curate drinks, with a twist: each cocktail is paired with a holiday movie. Now, you can sip on a “Yippee-ki-yay, Mothertrucker!” while “Die Hard” plays softly in the background. Turn to page 14 for the recipes.

Wrapping up this year’s guide, starting on page 18 is a long list of events you might want to mark on your own calendar. From the annual productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol” to holiday bazaars and a Harry Potter-themed Hanukkah party.

Stress might be inevitable during the holidays, but we hope you can find some time to unwind and let loose. Let us know how you're celebrating by leaving a comment below this article online at rochestercitynewspaper.com. And be sure to talk to us on social media: We're on Twitter and Instgram, @roccitynews, and on Facebook at facebook.com/CityNewspaper.