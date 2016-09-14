Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 14, 2016

One is an expansion of Strong museum and includes a hotel.
Three projects chosen for Inner Loop land 

By
Three projects have been chosen for the land that used to be the downtown Inner Loop. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will recommend proposals from: Home Leasing, Morgan/Christa, and a partnership of Strong museum, Indus Hospitality Group, and Konar Properties to City Council. 

Filling in of the eastern stretch of the loop should be finished by December 2017. Five parcels of developable land will be created in the mile stretch. 

HOME LEASING
CHRISTA-MORGAN:
STRONG: 
Another parcel would be left as temporary green space until a future date. 

The sale of land to each of the developers is subject to City Council approval. A proposal from DHD Ventures was submitted, but not selected. 

