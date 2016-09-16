Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 16, 2016 Special Sections » Rochester Fringe Festival

Pin It
Share

Frank reviews Cirque Du Fringe: 'Miracle Cure' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN - Cirque Du Fringe premiered a new show, "Miracle Cure," during the opening night of the 2016 Rochester Fringe Festival.
  • PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN
  • Cirque Du Fringe premiered a new show, "Miracle Cure," during the opening night of the 2016 Rochester Fringe Festival.

The Spiegeltent strikes me as a steampunk spaceship sent down to teach us the art of the spectacle. In an unrelenting fast-paced show, a sold-out crowd was treated to Cirque Du Fringe -- jugglers, contortionists, dancers, acrobats, slapstick comics, one guy who balanced 10 spinning plates on sticks the way I saw it done on the Ed Sullivan Show, and two maniacs with crossbows. (I mean, they did that whole William Tell apple on the head routine.)

Our lanky, likeable carnival-barking host started out the show promising to cure your blues and irritable bowel syndrome, but it turned into a psychedelic dream not unlike that episode of "The Simpsons" where Homer trips out on insanity peppers. The real trippy part was the two-man orchestra. Not a duo. Not a combo. Not a band. But a goddamned orchestra, who despite the hi-jinx flying around them, laid an amazing multi-layered, multi-styled soundtrack to the proceedings. Though they were merely two, the guitarist had a pedal board that rivaled Air Force One.

I was in stitches the whole time and laughing soda through my nose when I wasn't using it to wash down the fingernails that I chewed nervously in other spots -- did I mention the crossbows? I don't want to give too much away with a blow-by-blow playback. Suffice it to say, this is an awesome, not to be missed hootenanny.

"Miracle Cure" will be performed each day of the Fringe in the Spiegeltent. Check rochesterfringe.com for specific times. $29. Appropriate for ages 13 and older.

Slideshow
Rochester Fringe 2016: Cirque Du Fringe
Rochester Fringe 2016: Cirque Du Fringe Rochester Fringe 2016: Cirque Du Fringe Rochester Fringe 2016: Cirque Du Fringe Rochester Fringe 2016: Cirque Du Fringe

Rochester Fringe 2016: Cirque Du Fringe

By MARK CHAMBERLIN

Click to View 5 slides

In This Guide...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Rochester Fringe Festival »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Rochester Fringe Festival

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

  • Down the road

    We take a trip down St. Paul Street
    • by Adam Lubitow
    • Mar 25, 2015

  • A thoughtful slice

    Comedian Patton Oswalt discusses philosophy, comedy, and how stand-up will always be his mainstay

    • by Ron Netsky
    • Sep 7, 2016

Latest in Rochester Fringe Festival

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.